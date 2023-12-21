TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today starts a long stretch of mild weather that lasts through Christmas. Highs reach the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Temperatures gradually warm into the weekend, but even with slightly higher humidity, rain chances remain slim

We only have a 10% chance each day through Saturday. A few more showers may form on Christmas Eve, but it’s still a mostly dry and warm day.

Our next system arrives on Christmas Day. Luckily, it doesn’t look like a wash-out, but a few passing showers are possible with a 40% rain chance.

Scattered showers continue in the forecast through the middle of next week as a complex system develops in the center of the country and another in the Gulf of Mexico.

At this point, it looks like a cold front clears out the rain for the end of next week.