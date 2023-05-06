TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a bit muggier this weekend compared to previous days. Temperatures will still be warm with highs both today and tomorrow in the upper 80s.

There is a 30% rain chance for this afternoon and evening. A few showers will develop along the coast and drift south after 3:00 p.m.

Any showers that do develop will dissipate after sunset and we will be dry and mild overnight.

It’s a similar setup on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and a 20% rain chance for a coastal shower in the afternoon and evening.

The same pattern continues as we head into the work week with low-end rain chances each after noon and highs in the upper 80s.