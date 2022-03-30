TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds increase from the south during the day today helping to push temperatures close to 90 degrees. The last time we reached 90 degrees at the Tampa International Airport was October 23, 2021.

Humidity will also increase through the day, but no rain should develop. We will just see a few passing clouds during the afternoon. It stays gusty and warm through the evening with lows in the low 70s.

Be careful out on the water today. The wind creates choppy seas and makes it a rougher ride on the boat, so a Small Craft Advisory is posted.

Even stronger winds are expected tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. That system may produce a severe weather outbreak across the northern Gulf Coast today, but the threat for severe weather is much less by the time it reaches central Florida.

The main threat for any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts when the line of rain first arrives late Thursday.

The front stalls across our area, so the chance for rain continues off and on through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 80s when it’s not raining. Looks like we briefly dry out for early next week.