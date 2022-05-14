TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a bit milder to start the weekend than it has been the past couple of mornings with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a fairly toasty weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today, before rain chances increase just to a 20% mainly for a few isolated small showers to develop along the coast and then push inland and become a bit more scattered this evening.

Sunday will feature a similar setup with a dry and mild start, temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Rain chances will increase to a 30% for a few more scattered showers and storms inland tomorrow evening.

Rain chances stay quite low for the beginning and middle of next week, just at a 10 to 20% each afternoon. Temperatures will be very warm with high temperatures close to 90° and higher humidity levels.

By the end of the week, we’re tracking increasing rain chances for Friday and Saturday.