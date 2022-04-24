TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect another warm day with temperatures approaching record highs this afternoon. Lots of sunshine this morning will warm temperatures fast into the upper 80s, very close to 90°.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for most of the day, you might notice a bit higher humidity but overall it will still be very pleasant. There is a 20% rain chance this evening for a few isolated showers to drift in from the east coast of Florida. Most spots will stay dry though.

The same pattern continues into the middle of the week, warm afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s and a 20% rain chance.

A very weak cold front will move through Thursday and bring us another spell of warm temperatures and low humidity.