TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll see some extra clouds around through the day today, and the humidity will also be higher than yesterday. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for mid November.

There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but the rain chance increases to 30% tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives. Most of the rain will be before noon, and cooler air filters in quickly behind the front.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 70s, and we drop into the mid 50s tomorrow night. Keep the light jackets around for the end of the week.

Temperatures only climb into the upper 60s Thursday and Friday, and clouds linger around as well. Looks like we could have another front with some rain on Sunday.

