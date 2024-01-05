TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the active El Nino pattern, a series of cold fronts continues to push through Florida during the next few days.

After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. It should feel quite pleasant outside, and you should take advantage of the beautiful day and evening.

Storms arrive again around sunrise tomorrow morning. Some heavy downpours are possible as a cold front pushes through. Most of the rain will be over by the mid-afternoon.

It will be cooler Sunday, but it will not be clear. Clouds linger, and a few spotty light showers are possible.

The next cold front arrives Tuesday, and this front has a higher chance of bringing strong to severe weather to our area. We will continue to fine tune the threats and timing as it gets closer.

There’s already another system expected to bring some rain Friday of next week.

Along with the up and down rain chances, temperatures go up and down as the cold front pass through.