TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Patchy thick fog lingers for the first part of the morning, but once it burns off, temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

It will get breezier as the day goes on as well. Keep that in mind if you’re taking the boat out. Seas get a little choppier in the afternoon.

A front passes through tomorrow with just a 10% chance of a stray shower, mainly south of I-4. This front will not bring cooler air, but it will lower the humidity for Thursday.

The next front arrives with a few showers late Friday evening through early Saturday. This front will bring slightly cooler air for Sunday, but we have a third and stronger front Monday that pulls in the coolest air we’ve had in a while.

Temperatures will be below average for a few days next week.