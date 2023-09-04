TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The day is starting out extremely pleasant with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. It does warm up quickly though and highs will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The drier air will once again keep rain chances very low today. Humidity will start to return by the middle of the week.

Although moisture will be back, rain chances stay quite low for this time of the year and no significant chances are in the forecast through next weekend.

The tropics remain busy with Gert and Katia still out there. Neither of those storms will affect the United States though. One tropical wave however, Invest 95L, will likely develop over the next day or so and will need watching as it continues west through the Atlantic.

Several forecast models take it near and just north of the Caribbean Islands and near the Bahamas. There is uncertainty with the timing of the turn north.

Nothing to be concerned about right now, just something we are watching in the next few days.