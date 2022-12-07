TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for a few areas of patchy dense fog this morning otherwise temperatures are mild and skies are clear. Expect the quiet, warm pattern to continue through the rest of the week, into the weekend and into at least the first half of next week.

Temperatures through Friday will warm into the low 80s each after noon and drop into the mid 60s overnight. No rain is in the forecast. Humidity levels will stay comfortable through early next week as well.

The pattern change we have been tracking continues to be delayed. The forecast models continue to disagree on when the cooler air will arrive and continue to push back the cold front until late next week. However, it does look like the second half of December will be cooler than the first.

The National Hurricane Center is still tracking an area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic Ocean. They give it a medium chance of developing over the next few days as it moves north, before it moves over cooler waters.

If it develops any tropical characteristics, it would get the name Owen but it would not impact the United States.