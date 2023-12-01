TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this first day of December, we’ll be wearing shorts and t-shirts. Temperatures climb into the low 80s with extra humidity.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but there’s just a 10% chance of a stray shower. A front stalls to our north Saturday, so it remains warm and humid. We still just have a 10% rain chance.

The front starts pushing south on Sunday. Because it doesn’t arrive until late, we still reach the low 80s on Sunday. Rain chances increase to 40% during the afternoon and evening.

If you’re heading to the Bucs’ game on Sunday afternoon, you should bring along a light rain jacket or poncho just in case.

It starts getting cooler Monday, but we may still see a passing shower or two. Once we clear out on Tuesday, highs will only be in the low 70s.

A reinforcing cold front passes on Wednesday. It shouldn’t bring much rain, but it will keep it chilly through the end of next week.