TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’ll be a warm but pleasant, spring-like weekend in Tampa Bay. Rain chances are low each evening but winds will stay gusty out of the east.

Temperatures will warm up fast today with a high near 88°. That is slightly above average but the humidity stays relatively low so it will be comfortable. We’ll see just a mixture of sun and clouds and it will stay dry.

There’s a Small Craft Advisory on the water this weekend because of those gusty winds. They’ll come in out of the east at 10 to 20 knots, keeping the surf flow along the beaches but the farther offshore you go, seas pick up and bay in inland waters will be choppy out in the open.

If you’re headed out to the Kenny Chesney concert this evening, temperatures will be in the low 80s when it begins and drop into the upper 70s by the time it’s ending, overall it will be very pleasant just a touch on the warm side.

Tonight will be mild with lows near 67°. Sunday afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs close to 90° and a 10% rain chance for a few isolated showers in the evening.

It stays warm and mainly dry as we begin the work week with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Winds will calm down some toward Tuesday and Wednesday but pick back up again as a cold front moves through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

The front is weak and it does not affect our temperature as much, just keeps our humidity low as we head into the end of the week and next weekend.