TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for some low clouds and patchy dense fog this morning otherwise it is pleasant. Temperatures warm up quickly with highs near 86° along the coast this afternoon, closer to 90° farther inland.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and there is a 20% rain chance in Highlands and Polk counties late this afternoon.

Clouds will increase and thicken up this evening as a cold front approaches. The cold front will pass through tonight and early Sunday morning keeping rain chances in the forecast. There could be a strong storm or two in Citrus and Hernando county overnight.

Clouds and rain associated with the front clear out by midday Sunday and temperatures will not be as hot as today. Highs Sunday afternoon will be up near 80°.

It’ll be a really comfortable evening with low humidity settling in Sunday evening and Monday.

Monday morning will be near average and crisp with lows in the upper 50s before temperatures warm into the mid 80s Monday afternoon with a lot of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will be near record heat with highs in the upper 80s, close to 90°.

A strong cold front passes through Thursday and Friday increasing rain chances, showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

There are some question marks as to whether the rain will clear out by the weekend but it does look like temperatures will cool off some with highs in the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

