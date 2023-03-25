TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for patchy fog reducing visibilities this morning through about 9 or 10 a.m. Moisture has returned and temperatures a warm this morning allowing that patchy fog to develop.

Once the fog lifts, temperatures will warm up quickly with highs in the mid-80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a low chance of a few isolated showers, mainly inland.

Patchy fog will redevelop tonight and tomorrow will be another warm, muggy day with a few inland evening showers.

A weak from will approach Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a slightly better chance for a few showers. However, the front will only bring us a slight drop in temperatures and humidity.

We dry out and stay warm late next week behind the front.