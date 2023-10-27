TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another comfortable start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s but it will warm up quick under mostly sunny skies. We’ll have another day with above average temperatures and comfortable humidity levels.

High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, it won’t be quite as gusty but still breezy at times, and there’s still a very slim rain chance for an isolated sprinkle east of I-75.

It stays mild heading into the evening hours with a slow cool down. More of the same is expected heading into the weekend with high temperatures a degree or two warmer than it has been, and slightly calmer winds as well.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s, it will be mostly sunny and the humidity will be a touch higher.

The humidity will be noticeable early next week as moisture returns and brings a 10 and 20% rain chance Monday through Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday and will bring us cooler temperatures to start November. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s and the humidity will be much lower as well.