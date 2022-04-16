TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mild morning turns into a warm and humid afternoon.

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a 20% rain chance for a few mainly inland showers and thunderstorms this evening.

It will dry out tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Easter Sunday will start out quite muggy but dry, temperatures warm into the upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

There is a 30% rain chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of I-75.

Winds will be fairly light out on the water this weekend. Today winds will be southeast turning southwest at 5 to 10 knots, seas 2 ft and a moderate chop in the bay. Tomorrow winds will start out coming in out of the southeast then turning west at 10 knots, seas 2 ft or less and a light chop in the bay.

A weak front will push through on Monday keeping rain chances in the forecast, and bringing with it lower humidity for the middle of next week.