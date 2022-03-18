TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A few inland storms will develop in Polk and Highlands County this evening. Otherwise, it will be dry and warm through the overnight hours. The storms that do develop will fade away after 10pm.

The weekend will not be a washout but there will be a few showers around both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will start out dry and muggy. A few clouds will develop in the afternoon and then a few showers are possible in the evening but most spots will not see any rain.

A cold front approaches the area Sunday morning keeping rain chances at a 20% Saturday night through Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy. The front will clear the Tampa Bay area by midday and skies will begin to clear as drier air moves in.

Temps will still be warm with highs near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. The drier air will filter in and humidity levels will be pleasant Sunday night and Monday behind the front.

Record heat is possible early to mid-week next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. It will keep us dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

It breaks down as a cold front approaches Thursday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday and a few could linger Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will not cool down all that much behind the front late next week.