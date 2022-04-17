TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Easter! It’s mild to start the day with a few thin, high clouds but it is dry.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and it will be quite humid. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds. Rain chances will increase to a 30% this afternoon and evening for another round of inland showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered rain will be possible on Monday as a very weak cold front moves through the Tampa Bay area. It will still be warm and humid Monday afternoon with a high near 85°.

The front will drop temperatures by only a few degrees for the middle of the week.

It will bring in lower humidity which will be most noticeable in the mornings.

Low rain chances return again as we head into Friday and next weekend as moisture returns.