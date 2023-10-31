TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be a wickedly warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s today. Humidity is slightly higher, but there will also be a nice breeze, so it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable.

It stays mostly dry and mild for trick-or-treating this evening with temperatures in the upper 70s.

A strong cold front passes tomorrow morning. It won’t bring much rain, but it will bring much cooler air. Highs will only be in the mid 70s tomorrow along with a gusty and chilly breeze.

The peak of the cool air is Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It’ll still be breezy and cool Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s.

We quickly get back into the 80s for Friday and the weekend. Watch for a few spotty showers this weekend, but certainly will not be a wash-out.

The next cold front is set to arrive Tuesday of next week.