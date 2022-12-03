TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although temperatures will be above average, a lovely weekend is in store to get outside. We warm up nicely this morning from the low 60s into the low 80s this afternoon.

There will be a few clouds in the sky but no rain is expected and it will feel nice, especially in the shade thanks to low humidity sticking around. Temperatures turn mild again this evening as they slowly cool off into the low 70s and then into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon it’s more of the same with highs up around 81°, a few clouds, no rain, and low humidity. The weather pattern remains unchanged through all of next week with the exception of a slight increase in humidity levels.

It will stay dry with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s and morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. No rain is in the forecast with no major systems expected.

There could possibly be a couple of cold fronts for the third week of December but it is too early to say.