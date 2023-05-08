TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a warm and dry start to the work week. Temperatures will warm up quickly with highs today and tomorrow in the upper 80s.

It will feel relatively nice in the shade with slightly lower humidity in place. The drier air will limit rain chances to less than a 10% for both Monday and Tuesday.

Moisture returns and temperatures get even warmer for the second half of the work week.

Rain chances will increase to a 30% for Wednesday afternoon but the best rain chance will come on Thursday. A weak front will try and sneak through, and we should have a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances will get a little lower heading into the weekend but temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.