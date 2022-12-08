TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for areas of patchy dense fog this morning. Otherwise it’s another quiet and comfortable start to the day. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds.

There will be a good pass of the International Space Station over the Tampa Bay area once again this evening at 6:56 pm. It will appear in the west-northwest sky and move toward the south for six minutes and have a height of about 28 degrees above the horizon.

No rain is in the forecast today and through the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to average over the weekend but still slightly above normal with highs in the upper 70s.

Early next week, very low rain chances come into the forecast with a little bit of moisture returning Monday through Wednesday.

Forecast models continue to suggest a stronger front moving through toward the end of next week, which would eventually bring us a cool down.

However, the forecast models are in disagreement on when that front and cooler weather will arrive.

Either way, it looks like a big overall pattern change is coming to the atmosphere which will allow for more cold fronts at the end of December and therefore, cooler weather.