TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The showers and thunderstorms from Saturday are finally well to our south and the cold front responsible for the rain, is making a final push through the area. While it is still warm and muggy to start this morning, lower humidity and drier air will filter in throughout the day.

Despite the lower humidity, it will still be warm, especially in the sun with highs in the upper 80s. Expect abundant sunshine today with a comfortable breeze. It will be especially pleasant during the evening and morning hours over the next few days with the lower humidity sticking around and temps in the upper 60s.

It will be dry and warm for the first half of the work week. Rain chances will increase toward the end of the week as an area of low pressure in the Atlantic moves closer. While it is possible it could become ‘subtropical’ and actually get a name as the first storm of the hurricane season, it will be weak.

Depending on how close it gets, we will either stay dry through the end of the week if the system stays far enough to the northeast, or rain chances will increase slightly if it gets a little closer. Forecast models have not been in good agreement with the placement of the low so the forecast uncertainty is higher than normal.