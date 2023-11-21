TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another warm and dry day is ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon.

It’ll be a touch muggier and the breeze will pick up ahead of our next weather maker which arrives tomorrow. A strong system is developing and will move through the eastern half of the country today. It will swing a cold front through the Tampa Bay region on Wednesday.

The front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms passing from north to south throughout the day. A few storms could start around daybreak in Citrus and Hernando county. It’ll be a breezy day even outside of the storms that pass through.

The rain clears out Wednesday evening and it will be dry for Thanksgiving Day but the clouds will linger and it will be a mostly cloudy and cool thanksgiving. Temperatures will start out in the 50s and only warm into the upper 60s with a few areas hitting 70°.

Another storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and approach late Friday into Saturday increasing rain chances once again.

This will keep the weekend on the cooler side with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and highs in the mid and upper 70s. The sunshine looks like it will stay mostly hidden until Sunday.