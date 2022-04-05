TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mild and mostly clear morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. That’s above the average of 81 for early April.

We will feel a strong wind from the southwest all day. Some wind gusts may reach 25-30 mph this afternoon. These winds will push any showers that develop far inland and over to the east coast. Our rain chance is just 10%.

It should be another warm and gusty day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Expect a few more showers to arrive late in the day, so our rain chance goes up to 20%.

Finally, we get a strong cold front to push south through the Tampa Bay area Thursday. That front will bring a 70% chance of downpours and even a few strong storms. This front will also bring back some much cooler air.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s with just a lingering 10% rain chance in the morning. Highs stay in the low-mid 70s this weekend with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. You’ll want to get outside as much as possible to soak up the comfortable weather. The summer heat is not far away.