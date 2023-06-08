TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch out for a few showers along the coast this morning moving onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The onshore wind pattern continues today through at least to the weekend which will keep the chance for a few morning coastal showers in the forecast.

As the showers come ashore in the morning they push inland during the mid-afternoon hours before moving over to the east coast for the evening. This leaves most of the Tampa Bay area dry for the evening hours.

Because the winds are coming off the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, temperatures will be warm and very muggy.

High temperatures each day through the weekend will be in the upper 80s close to 90° but it will feel more like the mid and upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Morning lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s. The overall coverage of rain will stay rather low heading into next week as this pattern continues with rain chances each day at a 20 to 30%.