TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – April typically brings us our most spring-like weather, and recently that has been the case. Humidity remains at a comfortable level with a constant light breeze.

Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees this afternoon, which is above average. We only have a 10% chance for an afternoon or evening shower. Those few showers that form will push toward the Gulf of Mexico around sunset.

It stays mostly clear and mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

The sea breeze will be slightly stronger off the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, so we’ll see a few more afternoon showers pop-up. The rain chance increases to 20%, so most of us remain rain-free. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A weak front drifts into Florida Wednesday, but it will only help create a 20% rain chance. As the front slowly sinks south, it may help lower our humidity for the end of the week, but it will not bring cooler air.

Highs remain in the upper 80s through the weekend and into next week.