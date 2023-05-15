TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out with lots of sunshine, and it heats up quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s in many spots.

Not many showers develop this afternoon, and the most likely spot for rain will be near I-75 late this afternoon and evening.

The coverage of rain increases slightly tomorrow to 30%, and the breeze from the Gulf of Mexico will be a bit stronger. That pushes rain farther inland.

By Wednesday the overall wind direction is from the west, coming off the Gulf. Any showers that form will be far inland and will get pushed toward the east coast in the afternoon.

The onshore wind pattern continues on Thursday with a stray shower early near our coast before the rain quickly spreads east again.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, not much rain expected. There will only be 20%-30% rain chances each afternoon with highs near 90.