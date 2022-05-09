TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today in the upper 80s and near 90 degrees. The humidity will slowly lower through the afternoon, so the forecast remains rain-free.

Mostly clear and comfortable conditions this evening as temperatures fall through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s, which is slightly below average.

Another warm, dry and breezy day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Maybe just a few passing clouds and still dry Wednesday, and highs will be back in the upper 80s. Humidity stays low for this time of year.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will drift south just off Florida’s east coast by the end of the week. There’s a potential for this to become a sub-tropical storm, but its impact on us is slight no matter how it develops.

The low will bring a few inland showers Thursday, and the rain chance increases to 30% Friday and Saturday. Humidity begins to increase as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s.