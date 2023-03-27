TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a cold front stalled to our north, humidity remains quite high for late March. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s, and there will be a warm breeze off the Gulf in the afternoon.

The rain chance is just 10% today. A stray inland shower may form, but most of us stay dry. The rain chance increases to 20% tomorrow afternoon, and once again, the most likely areas to get a shower will be east of I-75.

The front finally pushes south through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday. We should still get a few showers, especially in southern zones as the front comes through. Behind the front, it will be less humid, but not that much cooler.

Highs only drop into the low 80s Wednesday, and we’re right back into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday. The humidity stays at a comfortable level to end the work week.

We’ll feel more humid again this weekend with a small rain chance returning Sunday.