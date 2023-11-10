TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly summer-like humidity has returned across Tampa Bay. Temperatures climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon, but it’ll feel even warmer.

We only have a 10% chance of a stray showers today, but the rain chance goes up to 30% Saturday afternoon.

Near record heat expected Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday stays warm in the mid 80s. Fewer showers develop, and there will be a light breeze.

The weather pattern becomes more unsettled next week. Expect gusty conditions each day with highs in the low-mid 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, and the rain chance is 40% Wednesday and Thursday.

Only one tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a small chance of development.