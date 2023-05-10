TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We start out warmer today, and temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach 90 degrees in most areas away from the immediate coast. Some inland spots will be in the low 90s.

A few showers develop this afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is just 20%, and most of the rain will be east of I-75.

Our best rain chance is tomorrow at 60%. A few showers start in the early afternoon near the coast, and the heaviest rain will be father inland during the late afternoon hours. The rain tapers off in the evening, but a few showers should drift back toward the coast around sunset.

Fewer showers expected on Friday, and it will be a little breezy at times. The rain chance drops to 40% with most of the rain forming closer to the coast.

For the weekend and the beginning of next week, it will be drier. A few spotty afternoon showers are possible, but most of us stay dry and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees each day.