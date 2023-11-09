TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have a stretch of well-above average temperatures through the weekend. Today, temperatures climb into the mid 80s, which is about five degrees above average.

Humidity also increases, so it feels a little more uncomfortable in the afternoons, especially when you’re in the sunshine.

It’ll be similar tomorrow with just a 10% rain chance and highs in the mid 80s.

Veterans Day will be near record highs in the upper 80s with just a small chance for a stray shower.

We keep the rain chance at 20% Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but a few more showers are possible by the middle of next week.

Highs return to near 80 degrees with gusty wind starting Tuesday.