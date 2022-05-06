TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong breeze develops off the Gulf of Mexico today. That wind brings in higher humidity, but our rain chance is just 10%.

Any showers that form will quickly push toward Florida’s east coast, so we’ll just have a few patchy clouds from time to time.

It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight, rain chances increase ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. Expect a few showers well after sunset, and those passing showers linger into Saturday afternoon. It won’t rain all day, but keep an umbrella handy for the few times the showers head your way. Overall, the rain chance is 50%. Some drier air arrives later in the day.

Highs are held into the mid 80s with the extra clouds and showers around. Less rain and a nice breeze expected for Saturday evening, so if you have plans to be at the Tampa Riverfest at sunset or watch the Kentucky Derby, there is less of a chance of rain.

We are only leaving in a small chance of a morning shower on Mother’s Day. Most of the day will be less humid and sunny. Highs reach the mid 80s.

The lower humidity sticks around for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Some rain returns to the forecast for the end of next week.