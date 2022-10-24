TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have returned to near normal temperatures for late October. It will not be as chilly this morning, and it warms quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon.

Humidity remains comfortable, so it still feels pleasant especially in the mornings and evenings.

A weak cold front arrives late Wednesday, and the rain chance will be spotty at best. Right now, we have a 30% chance that lingers into Wednesday night.

Behind the front, the humidity will drop for Thursday and Friday, but it won’t be much cooler. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s into the weekend.

