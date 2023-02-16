TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs reach the low to mid 80s. That’s nearly 10 degrees above average for mid-February.

There will be a breeze from the south all day, and the humidity remains comfortable with lots of sunshine.

Expect a few clouds overnight, and it stays warm in the mid 60s. A weakening cold front gets closer to Florida tonight.

It should start to feel more humid tomorrow, and the winds will still be gusty as the front sinks south. We still make it into the low 80s tomorrow before the front arrives.

As the front passes, we only have a 30% chance of a few light showers. Most areas will receive less than a half inch of rain. The front brings in cooler air for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the low 70s, and there will be a chilly breeze all day. It’s a little warmer on Sunday with some extra clouds at times.

Next week should be warm and dry.