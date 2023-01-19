TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It gets quite warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds and clouds increase through the day as a front approaches the Tampa Bay area.

We have a small chance for a stray shower or two after sunset, and the best rain chances are overnight and into early Friday morning. Even the best rain chance is only 30%. It’ll still be warm Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The front stalls just to our south, so it will feel slightly cooler Saturday morning. Expect some extra clouds through the day on Saturday. The front lifts back north Saturday afternoon, so rain chances increase again. You should probably bring a rain coat to the Gasparilla Children’s Parade just in case. The rain chance gets higher during the evening.

As the front lingers around Sunday and Monday ,we have small rain chances and mild afternoons in the mid 70s.

A stronger push of cooler and drier air finally kicks this stalled front to the south on Wednesday with a 50% rain chance. Temps fall below average behind that front.