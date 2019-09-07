Unusually Dry For This Time Of The Year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a dry start to the day with lower humidity around. By Saturday afternoon highs will top out at 92. There is no rain in the forecast today!

Saturday night will be comfortable again with mostly clear skies and temps falling into the mid 70s.

Sunday’s forecast is similar with a comfortable morning, followed by a hot afternoon with temps near 92. A small rain chance will return for Sunday afternoon, mainly for areas east of I-75. The rain chance is 10%.

Monday temps will quickly warm back into the low 90s. During the afternoon a seabreeze collision will help a few showers and storms develop. The rain chance goes back up to 20%.