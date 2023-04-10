TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unsettled weather pattern has arrived to the Tampa Bay area bringing up and down rain chances this week. We’re starting out mostly dry today with temperatures in the mid 60s.

We’ll see partly sunny skies throughout the day with temperatures warming to around 80° and increasing rain chances up to a 50%. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible by late morning and will stay scattered through the evening hours.

It will dry out tonight with rain chances increasing to just a 20% on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase once again Wednesday and especially for Thursday as a system develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

The best rain chance will come on Thursday. But elevated rain chances will stick in the forecast through next Monday. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.