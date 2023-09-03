TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Be sure to get outside this morning to experience the less humid air. It’s the first break in mugginess we’ve had in a long time.

It still warms up quickly, and if you’re in the sunshine, it’ll feel quite toasty. Highs reach the low 90s. When you’re in the shade, it will be nicer, and you’ll notice the steady breeze.

That breeze creates a moderate chop on area waterways, so boaters should be aware.

We only have a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower today and tomorrow.

The lower humidity sticks around for Labor Day. It’s another hot afternoon, but the drier air will make it feel more comfortable.

Rain chances remain quite slim for most of next week. The humidity gradually increases, but it doesn’t surge back quickly.

Highs reach the low-mid 90s most days next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are near the peak of hurricane season, and there are several storms in the Atlantic. The remnants of Idalia are still out there, and Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia should stay out to sea. One tropical wave is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Lee.