TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re finally back in our normal summer pattern. It will stay dry and sunny through the morning while temperatures warm up quickly.

High temperatures this weekend will be a bit hotter than they have been because of the drIer mornings. Temperatures will make their way into the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will slowly increase around lunch time with a few showers beginning along the coast. But the best coverage of rain won’t be until the evening hours with a 50% chance of storms today and to 40% chance of storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

The normal summertime pattern continues through all of next week with a slightly better rain chance for the second half of the week as more moisture moves in.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is trying to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing before it moves on shore near Texas. This will be more of ‘rain with a possible name’ as wind will not be a big issue. No impacts are expected in the Tampa Bay area either.

There is a tropical wave at the National Hurricane Center is also highlighting for possible development as it moves across the Atlantic. For now, the chance of developing over the next 5 days is just at a 20% but as the wave gets closer to developing that chance will go up next week. We’ll keep an eye on it.