TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant morning, humidity increases through the day. Highs reach the low 80s this afternoon.

A few passing showers are expected this evening as a cold front pushes south. Most of the rain will be after sunset today and before sunrise Saturday.

Behind the front, we’ll have a lower humidity and a nice breeze for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s, which is still a few degrees above average. Sunday looks warm and dry.

The next cold front arrives Monday with a better chance for showers during the day. Some of those showers linger into Tuesday, but the bigger impact from this front will be the cooler air.

We go from highs near 80 degrees on Monday to highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas may drop into the 40s Tuesday night.

The cool snap doesn’t last long, we warm back to near 80 by Friday.