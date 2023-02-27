TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch out for the fog this morning, it will be thick in many spots.

Once the fog burns off, it will be a pleasant day with highs near 80 degrees. Humidity won’t be too high either. The breeze off the Gulf of Mexico will keep the coast a little cooler.

A weak front arrives tomorrow, but it will only bring a few stray showers north of I-4. The front stalls and washes out tomorrow afternoon, so we won’t get any cooler air.

In fact, it keeps warming up, and highs reach the mid 80s by Thursday.

The stronger front approaches on Friday, and it will be quite gusty. Friday’s rain chance is just 20%, and the chances goes up to 40% Saturday as the front passes through.

Temperatures fall behind this front, but the cool-down only brings us back to average for this time of the year in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon and Sunday.