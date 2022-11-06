TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s and winds will get breezier throughout the day as well. There is a very low chance for a quick passing shower, but most spots will stay dry Monday.

The rest of the week will be influenced by the developing tropical system in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives Invest 98L a high chance of developing at any point over the next few days.

There is some uncertainty with how strong the developing system could get. It could be just a tropical depression, or strengthen further into a tropical storm or even a hurricane as possible. It will likely move onshore to the east coast of Florida sometime late Wednesday. It will meander over the state Thursday and into Friday before lifting north quickly Friday evening.

Local impacts for the Tampa Bay area include strong gusty winds and heavy tropical downpours at times Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

This mean election day will largely not be impacted by this storm. There will be a few passing gusty showers throughout the day on Tuesday but it will not be a washout. Winds will be gusty at times, even outside of any showers that pass through as well.

Although the storm will meander over our area for a couple of day, it will not drop as much rainfall as Hurricane Ian did. Rainfall totals will range from 2 to 6 inches across the area with localized areas seeing a little more than that.

A cold front will quickly sweep through Saturday morning, bringing in much cooler and drier air for next weekend.