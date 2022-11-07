TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the system near the Bahamas begins to organize, winds increase across the state of Florida.

It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light and quick.

We are still not expecting much rain on Tuesday with just a 30% chance of a passing showers, but the winds continue to get stronger.

By Wednesday the tropical system is close enough to Florida’s east coast that our rain chances go up to 50%. Most of the computer models push the system onshore early Thursday, and it hovers over the state all day Thursday and into Friday when it finally heads northeast.

We could see tropical storm force wind gusts on Thursday along with widespread 2-4 inches of rain. There will be localized areas that get even higher amounts of rain, but it’s too soon to see where those heavier downpours will set up.

The rain tapers off during the day on Friday, and a cold front passes Saturday. That front will bring much cooler and drier air in for Sunday and Monday.

