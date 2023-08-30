TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in Taylor County at 7:45 am as a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

The storm is weakening now as it moves through Georgia and toward South Carolina. It will eventually move back out over the Atlantic and will remain a storm.

Tropical rain bands will continue to stream through the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days as moistures streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. Winds will gradually subside throughout the day today.

Over the weekend, drier air will move in and limit rain chances to just a 30% for the Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures will stay quite hot though with highs back in the 90s.