TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 2 should stay far enough away from us that direct impacts from it should be minimal.

We keep high rain chances in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible in this tropical atmosphere. While gusty winds form within the storms, overall wind speeds remain relatively light.

The storms that form this afternoon will drift toward the coast this evening, and may linger through dinnertime.

It will be warm and muggy today with highs in the upper 80s.

We return to a more typical summer weather pattern tomorrow, but that means, we will still get a round of afternoon thunderstorms. The rain chance is 50%, and the storms will drift toward the coast again.

Sunday’s rain chance is 40%, and the overall winds will be slightly stronger from the northeast.

Rain chances drop to just 20% Tuesday and Wednesday, but watch for the onshore wind pattern to set up in the middle of next week. In that pattern, we could see rain starting earlier in the day.