Tracking The Tropics & Drier Weather Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a dry trend through the week with little to no rain in the forecast.

Overnight will be mild with temps dropping into the low 70s overnight with a mostly clear sky. Monday will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. There will be very dry air around and lower humidity and no rain in the forecast.

Tuesday’s forecast is very similar with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast with mostly sunny skies.

We are now tracking Tropical Storm Karen which is in the Caribbean. It is forecast to move into the Atlantic later this week.