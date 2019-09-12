Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine This Evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Record Heat again Thursday afternoon with a high of 95 in Tampa. Overnight will be mostly dry and warm with temps in the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be warm and partly cloudy. Through the day temps will warm back up into the low 90. Better moisture moves in and brings up the afternoon and evening rain chance to 40%.

The disturbance located near the Bahamas is likely to become a Tropical Depression Friday or this weekend. Because of this the National Hurricane Center is now calling this Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This system could become Tropical Storm Humberto neat the east coast of Florida.

Depending on where this disturbance tracks will depend upon how wet our weekend is. Models do vary, but as of Thursday evening the weekend appears to have scattered storms in the afternoon each day in the Tampa Bay area. If the system remains off the east coast, our forecast will be significantly drier.