Tracking Isolated Storms Locally & Hurricane Dorian In The Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are closely watching Hurricane Dorian as it moves into the Western Atlantic and is taking aim at the East Coast.

Here in the Tampa Bay area it will be a warm and dry night with temps in the upper 70s with patchy clouds. No rain is expected Thursday morning and a northerly flow will help to heat temps up in a hurry. A high of 93 is forecast for Tampa with a 30% chance of late day storms.

Friday’s rain chances is back up to 50%, just during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Friday will be near normal 90 degrees.

In the Tropics Dorian became a Hurricane Wednesday afternoon and is currently forecast to become a Major Hurricane by the weekend. Conditions seem conducive for continued strengthening and the big question is where the storm will make landfall. As of Wednesday night the entire east coast of Florida is in the Cone of Error. By the end of this week we will have a better idea of who will see the greatest impacts from this storm.